Bombers Return to Sadr City; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and 24 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb at a market killed three people and wounded 14 more in Sadr City. Another bomb wounded two people near an Abu Dsheer sports field.

At a protest near the Qurna oil filed, two civilians and two security personnel were wounded after protesters made an attempt to enter the oil field. Security personnel fired live rounds into the air. Protesters responded by throwing stones.

Gunmen assassinated the sheikh of the al-Ibrahim clan in Dhi Qar province.

In Bani Saad, a blast wounded a farmer on a motorbike.

A village mukhtar was wounded when a bomb exploded near Daquq.

One militant was killed and two were wounded in an airstrike near Albu Jum’a.

