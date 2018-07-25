Spate of Attacks in Diyala; 18 Killed in Iraq

Overall, at least 18 people were killed or found dead:

A blast in Zahra killed the village leader. Two other civilians were shot dead at a separate location.

Militiamen got into an argument with a Mosul policeman after a traffic accident. Someone shot the policeman dead. Two bodies were discovered.

In Khalis, a farmer’s body was discovered.

An airstrike left nine militants dead in Hit.

Two militants were killed in Baiji.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi claimed that only 100 protesters were arrested recently, but added that more will be arrested if violence continues.

Villagers in Meruk, Kurdistan, fled their homes after Turkish warplanes dropped bombs too close to their homes. The airstrikes are part of an operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas hiding in the region.

