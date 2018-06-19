ISIS Kidnappings Increase Significantly; 37 Killed in Iraq

At least 37 people were killed and one other was wounded in recent violence:

Reports of Islamic State kidnappings increased this week. At least 46 victims have been kidnapped in the Mosul area, and 20 deaths were reported. Shi’ite militiamen separately discovered another seven bodies near Mosul. The militants also abducted 30 members of the Shammar tribe in Dour. So far, seven bodies have been recovered there. Three people were abducted in Rutba, and another three people are also missing from Sinjar. Earlier in the week, kidnappings were reported in Shirqat and on a highway between Kirkuk and Baghdad. The highway incident has claimed a third life; the deaths of two truckers had previously been reported.

A bomb in Albu Issa killed a woman and injured a relative.

A sniper killed a policeman in Abu Garma.

