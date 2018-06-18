Shepherds Kidnapped and Executed; 16 Killed in Iraq

Airstrikes on al-Hari, Syria, left at least 22 Shi’ite militiamen dead and 12 wounded. Although the militiamen were based within a mile of the border, they were not working as an Iraqi security force, so they are not being counted as casualties in this summary. The United States was accused of conducting the strike, but the U.S. may be pinning the blame on Israel.

At least 16 people were killed and four were wounded in recent violence:

The bodies of six shepherds who were kidnapped on Sunday were discovered in Tlul al-Baj. The men were blindfolded and handcuffed before being shot execution style. Two shepherds are still missing. Some of the men may have been security personnel.

A security operation was launched in Salah ad Din province a week after two security personnel were killed and four were wounded at a Samarra checkpoint.

Six militants were killed during an operation in Ferjania.

Near Qaim, two militants were killed.

