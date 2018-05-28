21 Killed in Fresh Iraq Violence; 43 Bodies Found in Rubble

At least 21 people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence. Forty-three bodies were recovered:

In Mosul, clashes between federal police Shi’ite militia forces left a militiaman and a federal police officer dead. Five security personnel were wounded. Meanwhile, rescue crews found 43 bodies buried in rubble.

Eleven militants were killed in Hawija.

Airstrikes near Hit left eight ISIS militants dead.

In other news: After allegations of fraud stemming from the May 12 parliamentary election, the Iraqi Parliament has voted to toss out votes from internally displaced citizens, except in Nineveh, and those who cast their votes overseas. It has also instructed the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission to manually recount ten percent of ballots to determine if there is enough reason to order a full recount.

