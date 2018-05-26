Police Brigadier General Among 22 Killed in Iraq

A bomb killed a police chief and three aides in Metabijh. Brigadier General Mohammed al-Jabouri was the chief in Ilam. Three militants were killed.

An intentionally set fire during a riot at a prison in Dohuk left seven inmates dead. Twelve others were treated for smoke inhalation, and six others received injuries. Also, a guard was injured when a prisoner sentenced to death on terrorism charges attacked him, and at least one other guard was also injured.

Militants executed two Kakai in Daquq.

In Baaj, militants killed a soldier and wounded another.

One militiaman and three militants were killed in a clash in Sharia.

A bomb in Yarmmejeh killed a shepherd.

Read more by Margaret Griffis