Denmark Withdrawing Special Forces; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed and four were wounded in recent attacks:

Three Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an ISIS attack at the Syrian border.

A bomb wounded a civilian in Madaen.

In Zab, eight militants were killed in an airstrike.

Operations in Rashad left four militants dead.

In other news:

Denmark announced a gradual drawdown of its 60 special forces troops in Iraq that will end later this year.

On Thursday, the United Nations joined the chorus, demanding that Baghdad investigate all complaints related to the May 12 parliamentary elections. Among the complaints, many people say they were turned away from the polls, while others think the voting was rigged. The U.N. also called on the electoral commission to conduct any recounts with complete transparency.

