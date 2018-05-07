Election Candidate Among Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:
A political candidate has been murdered ahead of May 13 elections. Farouk Zarzour al-Jabouri, who was a university professor, was shot dead in al-Lazaka near Mosul. The Islamic State claimed responsibility, but local authorities instead arrested several of his family members. Authorities claimed similar circumstances last month when another political candidate was murdered. However, witnesses say a group of men visited him pretending to be political supporters.
A civilian was shot dead in Wardiya.
In Taji, a blast wounded two civilians.
Fighting between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based in northern Iraq has forced over 350 villages to be evacuated.
