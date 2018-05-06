Iraqi Strikes Kill Four in Syria; Seven Killed in Iraq

Iraqi forces launched fresh air operations over Syria, including strikes on a base near Deir ez-Zor. At least four militants were killed when forces shelled al-Dahhaj.
At least seven people were killed, and two were wounded in other violence:
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded another in Radwaniya. A family of three Kurds was murdered in their home.
A homemade “landmine” killed two girls and wounded a third girl, who were on their way to primary school in Nasariya. A suspect was arrested.
A young man was stabbed to death over campaign posters in Sadr City.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- 20,000 ISIS Left in Iraq Says Militia Commander; 13 Killed in Iraq – May 5th, 2018
- Grand Ayatollah Issues Election Statement; Three People Killed in Iraq – May 4th, 2018
- Eight ISIS Women Given Life Terms; Three Killed in Iraq – May 3rd, 2018
- Casualties Rise in ISIS Attack North of Baghdad; 21 Killed in Iraq – May 2nd, 2018
- ISIS Attacks Judge’s Family; 24 Killed in Iraq – May 1st, 2018