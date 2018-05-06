Iraqi Strikes Kill Four in Syria; Seven Killed in Iraq

Iraqi forces launched fresh air operations over Syria, including strikes on a base near Deir ez-Zor. At least four militants were killed when forces shelled al-Dahhaj.

At least seven people were killed, and two were wounded in other violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded another in Radwaniya. A family of three Kurds was murdered in their home.

A homemade “landmine” killed two girls and wounded a third girl, who were on their way to primary school in Nasariya. A suspect was arrested.

A young man was stabbed to death over campaign posters in Sadr City.

Read more by Margaret Griffis