20,000 ISIS Left in Iraq Says Militia Commander; 13 Killed in Iraq

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Hashd al-Shaabi, told an audience that about 20,000 Islamic State militants remain in Iraq or about one-third of the number of militants at their height.
At least 13 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:
A bomb in an agricultural area in Barwana left three security personnel dead and a fourth one was injured.
Two Iraqi soldiers and three militants were killed during clashes near Baaj.
In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed the driver of a car.
A dumped body was found in Baquba.
A bomb in Madaen wounded three people.
Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded when they came across a landmine near Qaim.
Near Mansouriya, a grenade wounded a civilian, who is the brother of a federal police commander.
An airstrike near Hama left three militants dead.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
