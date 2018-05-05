20,000 ISIS Left in Iraq Says Militia Commander; 13 Killed in Iraq

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Hashd al-Shaabi, told an audience that about 20,000 Islamic State militants remain in Iraq or about one-third of the number of militants at their height.

At least 13 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in an agricultural area in Barwana left three security personnel dead and a fourth one was injured.

Two Iraqi soldiers and three militants were killed during clashes near Baaj.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed the driver of a car.

A dumped body was found in Baquba.

A bomb in Madaen wounded three people.

Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded when they came across a landmine near Qaim.

Near Mansouriya, a grenade wounded a civilian, who is the brother of a federal police commander.

An airstrike near Hama left three militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis