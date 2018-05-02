Casualties Rise in ISIS Attack North of Baghdad; 21 Killed in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed, and 19 were wounded in recent violence:

The official figures for Monday’s attack in the Tarmiya/Dujail region were elevated to 21 killed and 13 wounded, as more details were revealed. Those figures are higher than in earlier, conflicting reports by five dead and nine wounded. The attack occurred in a rural area north of Tarmiya, and the casualties were taken to a Dujail hospital. The victims were all members of the Albu Faraj tribe and related to Rahim Marzouk, a local lawyer. He and his immediate family were killed. The tribe is known for its antagonism towards the Islamic State, and some members are also part of a Sunni militia. ISIS/Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two women and their brother were killed in a blast in Adhaim. A fourth person was wounded.

In Jalawla, gunmen killed two policemen and wounded four more at a checkpoint; three policemen are missing.

A bomb in Dibs killed a young man.

Four people were wounded in Muqdadiya when a bomb exploded. A shooting wounded a guard at an election center.

In Buhriz, gunmen shot at an electoral commission direction, but no casualties were reported.

In other news:

U.S. customs officials handed over about 3,800 illegally imported artifacts, some thousands of years old, to Iraqi Ambassador Fareed Yasseen. The artifacts were part of a group of antiquities purchashed by the Hobby Lobby company in 2016. The company promised to relinguish the items and pay a $3,000,000 fine to settle civil proceedings against it.

