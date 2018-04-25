Kurd Election Official Assassinated; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least 10 people were killed, and nine were wounded in other violence:

In Erbil, four gunmen attacked and assassinated Fars Mohammed, the general-director of administration for the electoral commission in the Kurdish region and longtime member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) party. Security officials warned that they believe Mohammed was killed due to a family dispute. However, with elections only weeks away, many Kurds believe the murder to be politically related.

An attack on a Turkmen candidate’s office in Kirkuk yesterday left a greater number of casualties that previously reported. At least one person was killed, and six were wounded beyond the child injured in initial reports. Amar Kahiya is an advisor to the head of a Turkmen unit of the Hashd al-Shaabi.

Meanwhile, Bashar Mustafa was released unharmed a day after being kidnapped near Mussayab. He is the vice president of the Olympic Committee in Iraq and head of the Boxing Federation. The motive for his kidnapping is either unknown or was not released. The means of his escape was not reported.

Turkish airstrikes killed at least four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in or near Avasin-Basyan. These deaths would be in addition to the six deaths reported yesterday. Also, the mayor Sheladze complained that strikes have killed or wounded 15 innocent people recently.

A landmine wounded three policemen in Akashat.

Four ISIS members were killed trying to cross the border near Tal Safuk.

