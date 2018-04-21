60 Militants Found in Mosul Grave; 20 Killed in Iraq

Sixty people were recovered from a mass grave. At least 20 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

Authorities in Mosul uncovered a mass grave containing the bodies of 60 militants.

A roadside bomb killed two people and wounded another in Rashad.

At a Zaiden market, a bomb wounded two civilians.

Eighteen militants were killed as they tried to cross over from Syria near Rabeaa.

In other news:

Iraqi operations within Syria continued on Saturday. Army artillery units stationed near Qaim shelled militant targets across the border.

In the U.S. State Department’s 2017 Human Rights Report, researchers found that Baghdad’s “reassertion of federal authority in disputed areas” led to “abuses and atrocities by the security forces.” Previously, the U.S. government had avoided criticizing the Iraqi government.

