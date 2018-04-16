Iraqi Government Executes Terror Convicts; 52 Killed in Iraq

At least 52 people were killed, and 34 were wounded:

The Ministry of Justice announced the executions of 13 people. Eleven of them were prosecuted on terror charges.

In Mosul, two bombs exploded at the al-Maash market, killing five and wounding 11 people.

A suicide bomber attacked an Abbara police station. At least four were killed and three more were wounded.

Twenty people were wounded when a hand grenade was tossed at a home in Ramadi.

Along the Syria border west of Mosul, security forces killed 22 militants.

Security forces killed seven militants in Imam Weis by using an explosive device.

In Baghdad, no casualties were reported after an assassination attempt on an election candidate.

Clashes took place on a highway between Kirkuk and Baghdad, but casualties were not yet reported.

In other news:

Amnesty International issued a report on the dire situation of Iraqi women and children linked to Islamic State militants. Their treatment is perceived as punishment for being members of former ISIS/Daesh families. As well as being preventing from leaving displacements camps in order to return home, many women report being denied humanitarian aid. A number say they have been raped or otherwise sexually exploited.

