Bomb Targets Election Candidate; Two Killed in Iraq

One person was killed and 11 were wounded in a Kirkuk car bomb attack that targeted Turkmen Front candidate Amar Hadaya Kahiya. Kahiya is also an advisor to the head of a Turkmen unit of the Hashd al-Shaabi. Two of Kahiya’s bodyguards and the driver were wounded. Kahiya was uninjured.

Five people were injured during a brawl at an election rally in Raniya. The rally was for the New Generation Movement, a recently formed political party.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded a civilian.

Turkey announced the death of a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), who was killed on March 21 during an operation in an area near Hakurk and Kani Rash.

In other news:

Human Rights Watch released a report detailing what it believes to be abuses committed by the Kurdistan Regional Government on demonstrators and correspondents during March. At least 84 protesters and four journalists were detained, and many were also beaten.

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada la-Sadr called on followers to protest the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria this weekend. Sadr himself joined the Sunday demonstrators in Najaf. Thousands of others protested in several Iraqi cities, including Baghdad and Basra.

