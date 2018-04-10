Anti-ISIS Operations Continue in Kirkuk; 93 Killed in Iraq

At least 93 were killed in recent violence:
In Kirkuk province, security forces killed at least 91 militants during operations. They also killed a militant who was an aide to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
A tribal fighter was shot to death at a checkpoint in Hawija.
In other news: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that
