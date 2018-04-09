40 Victims Found in Mosul Grave; 20 Killed Elsewhere in Iraq

At least 60 were killed or found dead, and five were wounded:
In Mosul, at least 40 bodies were found in a mass grave near the al-Sham Gate. Most of the victims were security or government personnel.
Four militants staged an attack in Askari. Three were killed and the fourth blew himself up. In the explosion, four soldiers were killed and five more were wounded. A civilian and five other militants were also reported killed.This is the second significant attack in Anbar province in as many days.
Six militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
