Australia Considers Its Role in Civilian Deaths; Six Killed in Iraq

Australia admitted that one of its airstrikes last May could have killed two civilian adults and wounded two children.
Injured and disabled Iraqi soldiers demonstrated in
Baghdad on Wednesday. They are calling on the government to give them work in
public offices instead of forcing them back to duty within the armed forces.
At least six people were killed, and five more were wounded:
Militants killed four civilians in Baaj.
Three people were wounded in a blast at a market in Mahmoudiya.
Explosives left in a home in Ramadi wounded two people.
At least two militants were killed by security forces in Khanaqin.
