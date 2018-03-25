Family Caught in ISIS Crossfire; 14 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi authorities and local sources in Sinjar denied that any unusual military activity was occurring in the border area. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkish troops had crossed into Iraq to battle Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas. A local official from Snune claimed that the P.K.K. had already withdrawn from the area as promised.

At least 14 people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

A clash between militants and militiamen took place in Saidiya and left civilian casualties. Five people were killed, and three more were wounded. The casualties were all from one family.

In Dughaila, militants killed five militiamen during an ambush.

A bomb targeting a car left one servicemember dead and three wounded in Mansouriya.

A landmine in Qaim killed a servicemember and wounded three more.

One serviceman was killed during an attack in Tikrit.

In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis