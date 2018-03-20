India Abductees Found Dead Near Mosul; 72 Killed in Iraq

India announced the deaths of 39 Sikh men who were captured by the Islamic State militants in 2014. DNA tests confirmed the identities of the remains, which were found in a mass grave in Badush. India had maintained for years that the men were alive, even as their families complained about being kept uninformed.

Ten federal policemen were kidnapped at a fake checkpoint in the Hamrin Mountains.

Six people were killed and 15 were wounded during an attack on two families traveling on a highway near Tuz Khormato.

Clashes left four policemen dead in Shura.

In Hawija, militants at a fake checkpoint killed two people and kidnapped three others.

One militiaman was killed and five more were wounded during an attack in Sarkran.

A bomb left in an Albu Bali agricultural area killed a woman and wounded another.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a man in Jisr Diyala.

Militants wounded two militiamen during an attack in Iskandariya.

A civilian was wounded in a stick bomb blast in Mahmoudiya.

A stun grenade in Tamim wounded the mayor of Bakr, who was visiting.

Turkish forces in northern Iraq killed five guerrillas who belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Authorities also reported that at least 13 other guerrillas have been killed since March 10 when the current operation was launched.

Fighting was reported in Bastmali.

