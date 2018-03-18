Bodies Pollute River in Mosul; 12 Killed in Iraq

Public health officials reiterated concerns about the number of bodies littering Mosul, particularly in the Tigris River where they may be contaminating the water.

The world’s soccer authority, FIFA, has lifted a ban on hosting international competitions in Iraq. The ban has been in place since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, but the organization now believes there is enough stability in Iraq to allow games at stadiums in Basra, Erbil, and Karbala. Iraq has been playing “home” games in Iran, Jordan, and Qatar. Iraq is holding a friendly game between Qatar and Syria in the southern port city of Basra on March 21.

At least 12 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

A militant attack in near Riyadh left five dead civilians.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people near a Jisr Diyala coffee shop.

Seven militants were killed while trying to invade Baaj.

Read more by Margaret Griffis