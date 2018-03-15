U.S. Military Helicopter Crash; 63 Killed in Iraq

A U.S. HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter has crashed in Iraq, near Qaim. The helicopter was carrying seven U.S. personnel but was not on a combat mission. Fatalities are expected.

At least 63 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave in Sinjar gave up 15 bodies belonging to Yazidi victims.

Gunmen killed seven soldiers and wounded seven more near Rutba. Nine militants were killed yesterday during an airstrike.

Five border policemen were killed in near Karkush military base in Diyala province.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded four civilians.

Security forces killed seven militants in Shirqat.

Airstrikes in the Hamrin Mountains killed six militants.

Near Qaim, airstrikes left six militants dead.

Four militants were killed in an operation in Muqdadiya.

At least two militants were killed in Shirqat.

In Tarmiya, two suicide bombers were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis