Security Forces Launch New ISIS Operation; 40 Killed in Iraq

Security forces in Riyadh, near Kirkuk, began a new operation against Islamic State holdouts.

Turkey launched fresh airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq. The town council in Mosul gave the guerrillas 10 days to evacuate from Sinjar, an order they will likely ignore.

At least 40 people were killed or found dead, and 18 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, 23 civilians bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Militants killed at least five people from the same family and wounded another 10 people at a fake checkpoint between Maftool and Sarha villages.

A bomb in Hawija killed two farmers.

One person was killed and four were wounded when a bomb exploded at a Yusufiya restaurant.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a shopowner and wounded his son.

A body was found near Sheladze village. The victim was said to have joined and now tried to leave the P.K.K. group.

A bomb wounded three militiamen in Najatiya.

Seven militants were killed in an airstrike on their hideout near Makhmour.

