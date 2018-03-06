Various Clashes Against ISIS Occur; 46 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations believes that about 8.7 million Iraqis are currently in need of humanitarian aid. However, it will focus its limited resources on assisting about two million displaced persons return home.

At least 46 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

Between Rawah and Anah, an old bomb killed a policeman and wounded three others.

Gunmen killed a traffic policeman as he was driving in Baghdad.

In Taji, a bomb left five civilians with injuries.

A clash at Imam Weis left three policemen wounded and two militants dead. One person was wounded trying to save a relative from being kidnapped.

Thirty militants were killed during operations southwest of Kirkuk.

A clash in Metabijh left four militants dead.

In Alton Kupri, security forces killed three militants.

Two suicide bombers were killed near Jurf al-Sakr (Nasr).

Security forces killed two suicide bombers north of Baquba.

A suicide bomber was killed in Hafayer.

