Bodies Found Under Rubble; 91 Killed in Iraq

Although Iraq recently sentenced several foreign women to life terms — and death in one case — for their ties to the Islamic State militants, four Russian women, along with 27 children, were repatriated to their home country. Authorities concluded that these women did not participate in terrorist activities. Human Rights Watch is concerned that these trials are being conducted in an unfair manner. Iraq is detaining at least 500 ISIS/Daesh wives, and another 1,000 children.

And anonymous Iraqi official is claiming that U.S. forces have advised the Iraqi government that Shi’ite militias are not permitted within 20 kilometers (12.43 miles) of specified zones, due to threats from some militia leaders.

At least 91 people were killed or found dead and five were wounded:

In Mosul, eight bodies were removed from under rubble. A mukhtar was assassinated.

A bomb in Meshada wounded three people.

In Baghdad, two people were wounded in a blast in Shuhada al-Bayaa.

The bodies of 80 ISIS militants were discovered in a destroyed building in Nineveh province.

An airstrike on Qara Tapa killed a militant leader and his aide.

Read more by Margaret Griffis