U.S. Soldier Among Eight Killed in Iraq

A number of infirm Kurds and wounded Peshmerga members staged a protest in front of the United Nations compound in Erbil. The group is tired of economic hardships and pharmaceutical shortages due to sanctions imposed by the federal government in Baghdad. The demonstrators hope the U.N. will pressure Iraq into dropping the sanctions.

Kurdish Yazidi MP Viyan Dakhil complained that Baghdad’s policies are also harming the Yazidi people. The Shi’ite militias and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party are complicating matters further. Over 85 percent of the Yazidi civilians who fled the Islamic State militants remain displaced.

At least seven people were killed in recent violence, and a U.S. soldier died in Baghdad:

A U.S. soldier died in a non-combat-related incident in Baghdad.

A landmine killed a man and his son in Mosul.

Five militants were killed during an air attack on Lake Hamrim.

Read more by Margaret Griffis