ISIS Ambushes Shi’ite Militiamen near Kirkuk; 31 Killed in Iraq

U.S. Air Force Brigadier-General Andrew Croft the told the al-Hurra network that Iraq will receive 13 F-16 fighter jets in 2019, bringing the number of the American-made jets in Iraqi hands to 34 in total. The deal, which is valued at $45 million, includes a flight training facility at Balad Air Base.

A French ISIS/Daesh widow was sentenced to seven months in jail and will be deported to France immediately upon completing her punishment. Her children are already repatriated.

At least 31 people were killed or found dead, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

The fate of 27 militiamen who were reported kidnapped on Sunday near Kirkuk was revealed. All 27 militiamen were shot dead or possibly beheaded. A number of Islamic State militants wearing police uniforms had set up a fake checkpoint where the men were attacked. Daesh militants claimed another three people were killed. Militiamen are reportedly tearing down Sunni homes in retaliation for the attack. The attack took place on a highway in the Riyadh suburb.

At a market in Taji, a bomb killed one civilian and wounded three others.

Turkish forces say they neutralized one member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K) in Zab. It is unclear if they killed or captured the guerrilla.

Read more by Margaret Griffis