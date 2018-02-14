Airstrikes Target ISIS near Mosul; 15 Killed in Iraq

Pehr Lodhammar, who is a senior program manager at the U.N. Mine Action Service, warned that it could take more than a decade to clear Mosul of explosive debris buried under the rubble.

About $30 billion dollars in reconstruction help was offered to Iraq during the last hours of a fund-raising conference in Kuwait. Much of it, however, is in the form of loans and credit lines. In recent days, Iraqi officials have said they needed $88 billion to rebuild.

At least 15 people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb killed a cattle rancher in Muqdadiya.

A sticky bomb in Ilam killed one person.

In Baghdad, a bomb at a market left two wounded.

Thirteen militants were killed in airstrikes on Tal Afar, near Mosul.

