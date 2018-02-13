Baghdad Targeted for Small Attacks; Eight Killed in Iraq

At a fund-raising conference in Kuwait, only $4 billion has been pledged towards the reconstruction of Iraq. Dozens of potential donors are attending the conference, which ends on Wednesday.

The United States is not expected to offer any money, noting that the country has already given Iraq over $7 billion. Instead, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is expected to sign a memorandum of agreement with Iraq that would allow the country to receive a $3 billion loan for rebuilding. EXIM is the official export credit agency of the U.S. government.

During a news conference, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said that he would back a larger “train-and-advise” mission in Iraq in order to stabilize the country.

An Iraqi man has confessed to arranging hundreds of fake abuse claims against British personnel in Iraq.

At least eight people were killed, and 10 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded five more in Radwaniya. A police conscript was shot dead in Bakriya. A bomb in Rashidiya wounded two people.

Gunmen wounded three people in a car in Kirkuk. One of them is an official from the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

Five militants were killed in an artillery attack in Safuk.

Video of a suicide bomber being killed in an armored vehicle explosion on Sunday was released.

