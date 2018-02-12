Home Invasion and Bomb Rattle Town near Balad; Nine Killed Across Iraq

The Director-General of the Planning Ministry, Qusay Abdulfattah, warns that rebuilding Iraq will cost over $88 billion. He and other officials spoke at the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in Kuwait.
Separately, the United States Department of Defense requested $1.4 billion to continue anti-Islamic State programs in Iraq and Syria.
At least nine people were killed, and 12 were wounded:
Gunmen near Balad in Farhatiya killed three people at a residence. Police rushing to the home encountered a roadside bomb. The explosion killed one policeman and wounded three more.
One person was killed and two more were wounded when old explosives were set off in Mazraa.
A roadside bomb killed a civilian and wounded his wife near Adhaim.
In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed a man.
Four people were injured when a bomb exploded in Latifiya.
In Abbara, a bomb wounded an official and his uncle.
Two militants were killed in Mosul.
