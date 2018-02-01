Clashes at Border Between Turkish Troops and PKK; 73 Killed in Iraq

An official at the Mamilyan displacement camp says that the camp has received several Shabak families who have returned to the camp due to fears that the Shi’ite militiamen will persecute them.

At least 73 people were killed, and 25 more were wounded:

Clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas on both sides of the border left three Turkish soldiers dead and seven wounded. Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two more were wounded in what may be an unrelated attack in the town of Semdinli. On Thursday, Turkish officials also reported that 49 guerrillas were killed on Monday, January 26, in the areas of Avasin-Basyan, Hakurk, Qandil, and Zap.

In Mosul, the bodies of four children were recovered from under rubble.

A tribal disputes left one dead and seven wounded in Fadiliya.

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded five more.

Old explosives killed one border guard and wounded four others at the Walid crossing with Syria.

In Rashad, gunmen killed a former general.

The body of a taxi driver who was kidnapped a month ago was found in Muqdadiya.

Security forces killed five militants in Albu Saif.

Five militants were killed in separate incidents in Hawija.

