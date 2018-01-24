Anti-ISIS Operations in Mosul; 34 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi P.M. Haider al-Abadi and Kurdish P.M. Nechirvan Barzani met for the second time in a week while the two are attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At least 34 people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

A suicide bomber killed two tribal fighters and wounded five more during a military operation in Hawija.

A bomb at an Abu Ghraib market left one dead and two wounded.

In Baghdad, a government employee was killed a roadside bomb in the Jihad district. A bomb wounded two people in Suwaib. Two militants were killed.

Security forces killed 21 militants in Mosul.

Six militants were killed during an operation in Zab.

