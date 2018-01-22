Anti-ISIS Operations near Hawija; 15 Killed in Iraq

Following a Supreme Court decision that eliminates the possibility of delaying elections, Parliament set May 12 as the date for national elections. The Iraqi Constitution requires elections to occur no later than 45 days before the end of the term.

At least 15 people were killed, and seven were wounded:

A bomb in Rawah killed two people and wounded four more, all from the same family.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a civilian in the Ma’amil district. Two people were wounded in Jisr Diyala.

The body of a woman bearing gunshots and torture wounds was discovered in Hammam al-Alil.

Gunmen in Kanaan wounded a man who works security at Parliament.

Eleven militants were killed during operations in the Zab region, near Hawija.

