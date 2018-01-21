Clashes South of Mosul; 10 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met with his Kurdish counterpart Nechirvan Barzani in Baghdad on Saturday. On Sunday, Iran offered its support to both governments in their quest to end their dispute.

Turkmen officials have threatened to boycott May elections in areas still under Shi’ite militia control.

Mosul continues to stink due to the large number of corpses still littering the streets.

At least 10 people were killed, and 11 were wounded:

Clashes left two policemen and three militants dead in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul.

A bomb at a Madaen fish market left one dead and four wounded.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a man near his Qahira home. A bomb wounded a public servant in Ghazaliya. Another bomb, in Hor Rajab, wounded a civilian. A suicide bomber was killed in an agricultural area.

Four people were wounded by a blast in Mamoudiya.

In Iskandariya, gunmen wounded a militia leader.

A military operation in Samarra left two suicide bombers dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis