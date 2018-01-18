Mass Grave Filled with Policemen; 30 Killed in Iraq

With federal police now in charge of order in Tuz Khormato, Kurdish families are beginning to feel at ease returning home. The police have also arrested several militia commanders for their actions that led to the disorder.

At least 30 people were killed or found dead:

A mass grave was found in Shura. It contained the bodies of 23 people, mostly police personnel.

In Kirkuk, a mass grave dating to the 1990s and containing the bodies of three Kurds was discovered during infrastructure construction.

A civilian was shot dead in Zummar and his brother was kidnapped.

Several kidnappings were reported. Two shepherds were abducted in Adhaim. Four people were kidnapped in Qara Tapa. And, a civilian was taken in Zummar.

Three militants were killed in Tal Afar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis