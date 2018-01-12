ISIS Attacks Family; Nine Killed in Iraq

The United Nations is reporting that the number of Iraqi refugees who have returned or are in the process of returning home now exceeds the number of refugees who remain displaced at camps or other lodgings.

Yazidis celebrated the restoration of a temple destroyed by Islamic State militants in Bashiqa.

At least nine people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Wahda district killed one person and wounded three more. Gunmen killed a civilian in Shoala.

Three people were killed during an attack on Abbasi. A fourth person was wounded.

Militants killed a civilian in Hawija. Security forces cornered them and killed three militants.

