Militias Destroy Kurd Homes; 12 Killed in Iraq

In Tuz Khurmatu, Directorate of Security Affairs head, Kawa Parwiz, reported that 1,500 civilian homes belonging to Kurds have been looted and destroyed by Shi’ite militias.

Troops liberated six villages in the Rawah area.

At least 12 people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Turkish jets looking for Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sidikan killed a civilian during an airstrike, as well as an unreported number of guerrillas.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded an employee of the ministry of electricity.

Airstrikes left five militants dead at the Diyala-Salah ad Din border.

Security forces killed three militants in Jada’a.

Another three were killed in Batma.

Read more by Margaret Griffis