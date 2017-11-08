Mosul Family Perishes in Booby-Trapped Home; 11 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights believes about 10,000 people are still trapped In Islamic State territory in Anbar province.

Former Nineveh Governor Atheel al-Nujaif announced that Sunni Arabs will no longer be seeking their own autonomous region.

At least 11 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

A family of five was killed in Mosul, when they returned to their booby-trapped home.

Militants attacked al-Jeel, where they killed a woman and wounded two others. Civilians confronted the attackers for about 90 minutes.

Airstrikes in western Anbar province left six militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis