Tal Afar Oil Wells on Fire; 49 Killed in Iraq

Militants have set fire to oil wells in the Tal Afar area, probably to reduce visibility for airstrikes and intelligence. However, they continue to lose territory.

Peshmerga forces are reinforcing their positions in the Hawija.

At least 49 others were killed and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

In Taji, a civilian was killed and two soldiers were wounded when a bomb was left under a car.

A bomb in Hamman al-Alil killed a civilian and wounded three police.

A bomb wounded five Peshmerga in Chami Rokhana.

Turkish airstrikes killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Zab.

Two security personnel were wounded in an I.E.D. attack in Falahat.

In Malla Jasem and Ebrat Aziz, up to 20 militants were killed.

In Tal Afar, 16 militants were killed. A suicide bomber was killed.

An airstrike killed 10 militants in Rawah.

Read more by Margaret Griffis