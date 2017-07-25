Dozens of Bodies Recovered in Mosul; 94 Killed in Iraq

At least 94 were killed and nine were wounded:

In Mosul, another 37 bodies were discovered in Old City. Militants killed four policemen at a market. Security forces killed a militant trying to escape town.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a police officer and wounded two more. A woman was killed and two were wounded in a blast in Maalef. Gunmen killed a female doctor. A bomb at a fish market wounded five civilians.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Dawaya.

Troops in Nukhaib killed 21 militants during a failed attack.

Militants executed 10 of their own by setting them on fire in Tal Afar.

Ten militants were killed in airstrikes west of Haditha.

Four militants were killed in Qayrawan.

Near Ramadi, tribal forces killed two militants.

