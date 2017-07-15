Uncounted Bodies Float Down Tigris River; 44 Killed in Iraq

Uncounted bodies continue to float down the Tigris River in northern Iraq, towards Qayara and beyond. But, the concern is that they aren’t coming from Mosul. Booms placed in the river should be stopping the bodies before they reach Qayara. Some analysts believe Iraqi forces are performing extrajudicial executions of militants and dumping their victims in the river. The real question is whether civilians will soon begin their own revenge killings.

In Mosul, the task of collecting the hundreds, if not thousands, of dead bodies littering the streets and trapped under rubble has begun. However, few men with fewer tools and even less funding are attempting to do this staggering work in the heat of summer.

At least 44 people were killed and 10 were wounded:

In Baghdad, one person was killed and seven were wounded in a blast in Mashtal. A sticky bomb killed a civilian in Thaaliba.

Two people were wounded in a blast in Sherwin.

In Mosul, security forces found a wounded child who is from Chechnya. The parents were presumably militants.

Eighteen militants were killed in air strikes against Imam Gharbi.

Strikes on Qaim left over a dozen militants dead.

Five suicide bombers were killed in Garma.

Security forces killed three militants in Yusufiya.

Two militants were killed in Imam Weis.

In Tarmiya, two suicide bombers were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis