Heavy Fighting and Counterattacks in Mosul; 61 Killed in Iraq

Heavy fighting continues in western Mosul. Deaths have been reported among civilians and security personnel, but solid figures are not being publicized. Meanwhile, counterattacks in neighborhoods that were already liberated are forcing some families to flee again.

A U.S. judge has banned all deportations to Iraq for the next two weeks.

At least 61 people were killed and 10 were wounded:

In Albu Isa village, an airstrike killed two people and wanted two more.

Several Peshmerga recruits were killed or injured in northern Kirkuk.

An explosion in Bani Saad left three civilians wounded.

An army officer was wounded during an attack on his Jalawla home.

In Rawah, airstrikes left 30 militants dead.

A suicide bomber’s belt detonated prematurely in Mukhisa, killing twelve of his comrades.

Six militants were killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk province.

In Mosul, at least four militants were killed.

Security forces killed two militants in Zab.

On militant was killed and four were wounded in an failed attack in Muqdadiya.

In Tal Afar, a senior militant leader was shot dead.

Peshmerga forces killed a militant security leader in Riyadh.

In Qaim, a suicide bomber at a meeting killed several militant leaders.

