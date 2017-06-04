ISIS and Coalition Strikes Deadly to Civilians In Mosul; 245 Killed in Iraq

Iran-backed Shi’ite militiamen have captured Baaj, securing more territory that analysts believe Iran will use to transfer materials to the Assad regime in Syria. Although the militias were asked, by Baghdad, to refrain from joining Mosul operations, they ignored those orders to some extent and swiftly began capturing territory to the west of Mosul. Militiamen have already suggested that they are ready to travel into Syria to fight.

Human Rights Watch issued a report on the discoveries of bodies that were found across Mosul. The executions of these people appear to be extrajudicial and may even be revenge killings.

At least 245 were killed and four were wounded:

In Mosul, 230 civilians were killed in heavy fighting since late Saturday; artillery and airstrikes that killed them appear to have come from both sides in the battle. Eight militants were killed.

An airstrike on Anah killed a civilian and wounded four more.

Six militants were killed in Baaj.

Read more by Margaret Griffis