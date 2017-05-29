Female Turkmen Politician Killed; 143 Killed in Iraq

U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Lise Grande believes that there are still about 200,000 civilians trapped in Islamic State territory in Mosul. Those who have escaped say food, water, and other necessities in short supply. The United Nations is continuing to set up shelters for the estimated 10,000 people who flee each day. Unfortunately, some of them will need the assistance on a long-term basis because many homes have been destroyed. The Iraqi government, meanwhile, is calling on the remaining civilians to leave the territory, but many are unable or too afraid to try.

Shi’ite militias have reached the Syrian border west of Mosul in the area of Um Jaris.

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is said to be forming a new militia group under his authority. The militia will operate in Samarra, Taji, and Mashada.

At least 143 were killed and 42 were wounded:

In Mosul, 40 civilians were executed. Seventy militants were killed.

In Baghdad, a car bomb killed 13 people and wounded 30 more at a Karrada ice cream shop.

In Shirqat, a drone killed a child and wounded two others. Yesterday, a missile killed a married couple and three children.

Six security personnel were killed and six were wounded by a blast in Ghanimiya.

The number of people killed in yesterday’s bombing in Baquba rose by six dead and two more wounded to a total of nine killed and 12 injured.

A bomb in Aziziya killed one person and wounded two others.

A Turkmen politician has died of gunshot wounds she received on Friday in Tuz Khormato. An Asayesh agent manning a checkpoint had issue with someone riding on her bus and shot at it, injuring Hayat Safadin. The agent was arrested.

