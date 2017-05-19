President Fuad Masum described the destruction in Mosul as “horrendous,” and invited international help for the city’s rebuilding.

At least 39 were killed and 34 were wounded:

In Baghdad, two car bombs exploded in quick succession, killing 11 people, including four policemen, and wounding 20 more. A bomb in Suwaib killed one person and wounded three more. A clash between policemen and militiamen left two policemen dead. Gunmen killed an officer and wounded another.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at checkpoints on a highway near oil fields in Basra province. Two soldiers and a traffic policeman were killed. Several civilians on a bus also died. The bombings were at the Rumeila and Sadra checkpoints.

In Mosul, drones killed five policemen and wounded eight more. Mortars wounded two policemen. At least two dozen militants were killed in Rifaie and Zanjili.

A military photographer was killed in Qayrawan.

Gunmen killed a student in Baquba.

Read more by Margaret Griffis