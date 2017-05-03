Officials surveying Mosul believe reconstruction could take as little as five years but cost billions of dollars.

A spokesman for the tribal force Hashd al-Ashayari, Qatari Sarmad, said that dozens of people fleeing the Islamic State probably died in the deserts of Anbar province.

At least 41 were killed and 10 were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish strikes on Amedi left one civilian dead and five wounded.

A teacher was killed in a sticky bomb blast in Abu Ghraib.

In Mosul, mortars killed six people, including three students, and wounded five more at a primary school. Clashes left 18 militants dead. Police killed 14 more.

A suicide bomber was killed in Tarmiya.

