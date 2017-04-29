60 Killed in Iraq, Including a U.S. Servicemember
by Margaret Griffis, April 29, 2017
A U.S. servicemember was killed in an explosion near Mosul. No other details were released.
At least 60 were killed and 27 were wounded, including a US servicemember:
In Mosul, a suicide bomber killed 14 federal policemen and wounded 20 more; 17 militants were killed in subsequent fighting. A brigade commander was killed.
Militia artillery fire killed two Yazidis and wounded seven more in Sinjar.
Turkish strikes on Sinat Haftanin killed eight members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.)
Security forces killed 16 militants in the Metabijh area.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Bomb Targets Baghdad Police Station; 221 Killed in Iraq – April 28th, 2017
- Fresh Civilian Airstrike Deaths; 151 Killed in Iraq – April 27th, 2017
- New Zealand and Australia Deploying More Troops; 134 Killed in Iraq – April 26th, 2017
- Turkish Friendly Fire Kills Kurdish Troops; 86 Killed in Iraq – April 25th, 2017
- Mass Execution near Kirkuk; 58 Killed in Iraq – April 24th, 2017