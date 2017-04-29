60 Killed in Iraq, Including a U.S. Servicemember

A U.S. servicemember was killed in an explosion near Mosul. No other details were released.

At least 60 were killed and 27 were wounded, including a US servicemember:

In Mosul, a suicide bomber killed 14 federal policemen and wounded 20 more; 17 militants were killed in subsequent fighting. A brigade commander was killed.

Militia artillery fire killed two Yazidis and wounded seven more in Sinjar.

Turkish strikes on Sinat Haftanin killed eight members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.)

Security forces killed 16 militants in the Metabijh area.

