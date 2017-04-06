Former Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq Hoshiyar Zebari said that the Kurds plan on holding an independence referendum this year, but a “yes” vote would not mean an automatic declaration. As well as defeating the Islamic State first, the Kurds would have to negotiate their divorce from Baghdad.

At least 196 were killed and 25 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants shot down a helicopter, killing two army pilots. Forty civilians were killed in an airstrike. A bomb at Mosul University killed eight people and wounded four more. Strikes killed 17 militants in 17 Tamouz district. Another 42 were killed in Yarmouk al-Thania and Old City. Clashes left 24 militants dead.

In Baiji, security forces repulsed two militant attacks. In one near the Saniya-Haditha frontline, two soldiers were killed, and four were wounded; 14 militants were also killed, and two were wounded. The other in Harariyat left four suicide bombers dead. At least four civilians were wounded.

Four construction workers were killed and eight were wounded in a blast in Baghdad.

Three suicide bombers attacked Hajjaj. Two were shot dead, but the third blew himself, killing a child.

One person was killed and three were wounded near a cattle market in Madaen.

Thirty militants were killed in Hadar.

Security forces killed four militants in Adhaim.

Read more by Margaret Griffis