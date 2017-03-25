The U.S.-led Coalition has admitted to launching an airstrike that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians on March 17, claiming that Iraqi forces requested a strike on Islamic State militants at that location. On Saturday, Iraqi forces stated that they are pausing operations to deal with the high civilian casualty rate. When they resume operations, they may focus on hand-to-hand combat instead of airstrikes.

The Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced that over 200,000 people have been forced out of west Mosul since fighting began last month. Overall, 355,000 have fled Mosul during operations against the militants, and 81,000 have been able to return home, according to the ministry.

At least 37 were killed in the latest violence:

In Mosul, at least 16 more people were executed over the last couple of days than previously reported. Four militants were killed. Security forces also killed a suicide bomber. An airstrike killed a militant official and two companions.

An airstrike killed 13 militants in Rawah.

Read more by Margaret Griffis