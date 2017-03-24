Followers of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr held a rally in Baghdad on Friday. During a televised speech to the demonstrators, he urged them to support the Iraqi military. However, Sadr also said that only the military should be in charge of recaptured territory. The comment was probably a subtle criticism toward rival militias, which have remained active in former Islamic State areas. Sadr also called on the government to institute electoral reform.

In Mosul, civilians are reporting many deaths and injuries due to Islamic State snipers targeting them as they try to escape west Mosul. Meanwhile, in the east, the slow and arduous process of rebuilding society has begun.

At least 60 were killed and 25 were wounded:

In Mosul, 20 civilians were executed for trying to evacuate. Shelling left 12 people dead and six wounded. Three suicide bombers were killed.

Clashes in Gardagli left five civilians, two militiamen, and ten militants dead. Six civilians and seven militants were wounded.

One person was killed and four were wounded in a blast in Madaen.

In Baghdad, a bomb left one policeman dead and two wounded in Hor Rajab.

Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in the Zab region, killing three guerrillas.

Three militant leaders were killed in a strike on Qaim.

